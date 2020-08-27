Schoop went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.
Schoop has been raking lately. He hit a grand slam in Tuesday's game and is now 10-for-21 across his last five contests. The hot streak has boosted the veteran's batting average up to an even .300, to go along with an .849 OPS.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Pops grand slam Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting with hamstring injury•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Receives first breather of 2020•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Productive in Friday win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss•