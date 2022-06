Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

After collecting four RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader, Schoop tallied two more RBI Wednesday, giving him 16 for the season. His .196 batting average still looks unsightly, though the veteran infielder is showing signs of life lately with a .317 average over his past 10 games.