Schoop went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

Schoop now has stolen bases in consecutive contests, giving him four steals for the season. That's double his previous career best, so speed has never been a huge part of the veteran's game. Schoop has gotten off to a hot start in July, batting .435 across six games, and the steals are boosting his fantasy value even further.