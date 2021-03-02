Schoop's visa issues remain unresolved, so he's been stuck working out at home in Curacao, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Three of the five Tigers who faced similar issues have made it to Florida, but Schoop isn't one of the lucky ones. It remains unclear when he'll be able to join his teammates. Opening Day is still more than four weeks away, but time is starting to get tight for Schoop to be able to get up to speed by beginning of the regular season if he's not able to show up soon.