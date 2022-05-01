Schoop went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

It's been a struggle this season for Schoop, who is batting just .145 with a .399 OPS. The veteran batted sixth Saturday and has slipped down to seventh in the order at times, so the Tigers are trying to get him going in a less prominent spot. Schoop did bat .278 each of the last two seasons, and he supplied 22 home runs and 84 RBI in 2021, so he'll likely get things going at some point based on his track record in the majors.