Schoop went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Cleveland.
Schoop provided the only run the Tigers could muster against Shane Bieber when he slugged his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, through he's managed only two RBI and one run scored in that span. For the season, Schoop is hitting .226/.268/.328 with 16 runs scored and 16 RBI across 190 plate appearances.
