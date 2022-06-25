site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Schoop isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Schoop will get a day off after he hit .231 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBI while starting in the last 10 games. Kody Clemens is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
