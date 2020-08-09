Schoop went 3-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

The 28-year-old hit a homer in three straight games in late July, but entering Saturday he was 3-for-17 with six strikeouts in the four games since. Schoop has a .265/.269/.469 slash line with three homers, eight runs and eight RBI in 12 games this season.