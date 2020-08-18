Schoop went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.
It was the third three-hit game for Schoop this season, and the effort raised his batting average to .256. All three hits were singles, and after hitting home runs in three consecutive contests toward the end of July, the veteran second baseman has gone deep just once this month.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Tallies three runs•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Continues power surge Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers again, drives in three•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits first home run•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Has middling spring•