Schoop was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist sprain.
Niko Goodrum was reinstated in a corresponding move, so Schoop's at-bats will essentially go to Goodrum moving forward. The move is retroactive to Sept. 13, so Schoop could theoretically return on Sept. 23 if he requires the minimum stay.
