Schoop went 2-for-5 with a triple, double, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Twins.

The two extra-base hits matched Schoop's total from his previous nine games combined. Even after the recent lull in terms of power production, Schoop is still sporting a career-best .883 OPS on the season while scoring 24 runs and driving in 22 over his 37 games. He'll remain in the lineup for Monday's series finale in Minnesota, manning the keystone and batting second.