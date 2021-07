Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Schoop was excellent for the Tigers in June (.340/.379/.698 slash line, 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 27 games) and he kept on rolling in the team's first game of July. Detroit is far from an offensive juggernaut, but Schoop has done his part so far, and the veteran infielder should remain a solid fantasy option while he's locked in at the plate.