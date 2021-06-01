Schoop went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Schoop has mostly struggled this season with a .242/.295/.353 slash line but he's been better over his last 10 games, posting a .368/.442/.553 line. The veteran should continue to play regularly at first and second base for the Tigers in the near term, giving him the opportunity to build on his recent strong play.