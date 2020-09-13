Schoop was held out Sunday due to hamstring and wrist soreness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Schoop wasn't in Sunday's lineup as a result of his soreness, and he'll get an extra day to recover Monday as the Tigers have a scheduled day off. Manager Ron Gardenhire didn't sound too concerned about the issues, and he should return to action soon.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Returns Wednesday as expected•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Should return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Exits after HBP•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Two extra-base hits in win•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in Sunday's win•