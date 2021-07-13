Schoop, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Twins, finished the first half with a .277/.321/.466 slash line, 16 home runs and 52 RBI in 87 games.

Schoop has been a bright spot for the Tigers and has carried over his performance from the shortened 2020 season, when he posted a .799 OPS and eight home runs in 44 games. While the veteran infielder may fall short of his career-best 2017 campaign, when he tallied 32 home runs and 105 RBI, he's still been able to post good numbers the past few years with Minnesota and Detroit.