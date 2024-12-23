Balazovic signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Sunday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media reports.

Balazovic will return to the United States after spending the end of the 2024 season as a member of Doosan Bears in the KBO. With the Bears, the right-hander produced a 4.26 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 57.0 innings. He will now get a shot to prove himself with Detroit and attempt to crack their 40-man roster.