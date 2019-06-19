Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated ahead of start
Zimmermann (elbow) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates.
Zimmermann had been dealing with a right UCL sprain since late April. He had a poor 5.93 ERA in six starts prior to landing on the injured list, allowing five runs in each of his last three outings, though it's possible those numbers were affected by the injury. The 33-year-old only lasted 4.2 innings while allowing four runs in his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
