Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated and starting Saturday

Zimmermann (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list as expected Saturday and will take the hill against the White Sox.

Zimmermann has been out since May 5 with a shoulder issue. Prior to the injury, Zimmermann had posted a mediocre 4.88 ERA in seven starts, though his strikeout rate had spiked up to 23.7 percent while his walk rate remained at a low 6.7 percent.

