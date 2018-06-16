Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated and starting Saturday
Zimmermann (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list as expected Saturday and will take the hill against the White Sox.
Zimmermann has been out since May 5 with a shoulder issue. Prior to the injury, Zimmermann had posted a mediocre 4.88 ERA in seven starts, though his strikeout rate had spiked up to 23.7 percent while his walk rate remained at a low 6.7 percent.
