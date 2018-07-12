Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows 11 hits in loss

Zimmermann (4-1) picked up his first loss of the season Wednesday against the Rays. He gave up four runs in 6.2 innings, allowing 11 hits (including a pair of homers), walking one and striking out five.

Zimmermann was able to work his way out of a series of jams in the first six innings, allowing just one run on a Kevin Kiermaier solo homer. He had the lead in the seventh inning but ended up blowing it on a three-run shot by C.J. Cron. Despite the mediocre start, the veteran righty has largely been effective when healthy, posting a solid 3.71 ERA through 12 starts. His next start will come sometime after the All-Star break. The 32-year-old might use the time off to get a nerve block injection in his back, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.