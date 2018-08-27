Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows five runs in loss to White Sox
Zimmermann (6-6) allowed five earned runs on eight hits over six innings to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out five.
Most of the damage against Zimmermann came in a four-run third inning, with the big blow a two-run home run by Daniel Palka. Zimmermann has now alternated good and bad outings over his last four starts, making him hard to trust in fantasy at the moment. The veteran will be hard pressed to get back on track in his next appearance, which is scheduled for Friday on the road against a tough Yankees lineup.
