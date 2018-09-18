Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows five runs in loss
Zimmermann (7-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Twins. He struck out two.
Zimmermann limited Minnesota to a single run through three innings but struggled in the fourth. The veteran allowed a leadoff double and five singles in the frame before getting the hook with two outs and his team down 5-0. Zimmermann continues to be an up-and-down fantasy option, and he'll carry a mediocre 4.41 ERA into his next start Saturday against the Royals.
