Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows one run in rehab start

Zimmermann (shoulder) allowed just a single run over 5.1 innings in a Monday rehab start for Low-A West Michigan. He gave up seven hits and struck out six.

Making his third and possibly final rehab start, Zimmermann threw 89 pitches (60 for strikes) and generally looked sharp. The Tigers wanted to see the veteran righty stretch out a little bit more after he went 4.1 innings (72 pitches) in his previous rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Zimmermann, who's been on the DL since early May, could return to the MLB rotation sometime during the upcoming weekend series against the White Sox. Before going down with the injury, the 32-year-old had a 4.88 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across seven starts.