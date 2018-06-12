Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows one run in rehab start
Zimmermann (shoulder) allowed just a single run over 5.1 innings in a Monday rehab start for Low-A West Michigan. He gave up seven hits and struck out six.
Making his third and possibly final rehab start, Zimmermann threw 89 pitches (60 for strikes) and generally looked sharp. The Tigers wanted to see the veteran righty stretch out a little bit more after he went 4.1 innings (72 pitches) in his previous rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Zimmermann, who's been on the DL since early May, could return to the MLB rotation sometime during the upcoming weekend series against the White Sox. Before going down with the injury, the 32-year-old had a 4.88 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across seven starts.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Next rehab outing coming Monday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Set for third rehab start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab start coming Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Completes sim game•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Simulated game on tap Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Lit up in first rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana