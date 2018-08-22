Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows one run to pick up win

Zimmermann (6-5) pitched six innings of one-run ball to pick up the win Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Zimmermann allowed a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo in his final inning of work, but the 32-year-old was otherwise unblemished in this one. Zimmermann has been a bit up and down recently, but his 4.18 ERA this season is still markedly better than the 6.08 mark he posted in 2017. He'll go for win No. 7 in his next outing Sunday against the White Sox.