Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows one run to pick up win
Zimmermann (6-5) pitched six innings of one-run ball to pick up the win Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out five.
Zimmermann allowed a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo in his final inning of work, but the 32-year-old was otherwise unblemished in this one. Zimmermann has been a bit up and down recently, but his 4.18 ERA this season is still markedly better than the 6.08 mark he posted in 2017. He'll go for win No. 7 in his next outing Sunday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Nabs fifth win•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Surrenders five, tagged with third loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: In line for start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...