Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows six runs in loss

Zimmermann (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, as he allowed six runs on nine hits over five innings of work. He didn't walk anyone and struck out four.

Zimmermann had pitched well in his previous two starts, but he looked more like the guy who turned in a 5.60 ERA over the last two seasons in this one. The 32-year-old righty has had his moments this season, though he's still hard to trust on a regular basis given his struggles in recent years. Zimmermann will look to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled for Tuesday against a strong Cubs lineup.