Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Begins rehab assignment
Zimmermann (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland on Saturday.
The right-hander has been on the 10-day injured list since April 26 and had encountered several setbacks throughout his rehab process. He had been expected to begin his assignment Wednesday before he had another setback, but he'll be back on the mound just a few days later than scheduled. The rehab assignment signals that he's on the right track toward a return to the Tigers. Zimmermann had amassed an ERA of 5.93 in six starts prior to his stint on the injured list, though some of those struggles could be linked to the injury.
