Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Blanks White Sox for seventh win

Zimmermann (7-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the White Sox, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out three.

A sixth-run fourth inning by the Tigers put the game out of reach, and allowed Zimmermann to hit the showers after throwing only 67 pitches (44 strikes) with his win well in hand. He'll take a 4.03 ERA -- but a 3.32 mark since the beginning of August -- into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Astros.