Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Cleared for throwing program
Zimmermann (back) was cleared to resume his throwing program Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann required a nerve-block injection in his neck last September after experiencing pain but was able to make it back to the mound before the season concluded. Though it was expected that he would enjoy a relatively normal offseason, the right-handed hurler was shut down in a few weeks earlier after requiring another precautionary nerve-block injection, this time to address back pain. Now that he's back throwing again as spring training gets underway, Zimmermann doesn't look to be in much danger of missing the start of the season for health-related reasons. While his exorbitant five-year, $110 million contract gives him job security, Zimmermann's 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 rate across 160 innings last season give him little upside in the fantasy realm as he heads into his age-32 campaign.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will receive nerve block injection•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Closes out campaign with quality start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Drops to 8-13 in return from injury•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Starts Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: On track to start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could start Thursday•
-
Ranking Red Sox Fantasy assets
The Red Sox have plenty of star power, but after some high-profile trades the last couple years,...
-
Ranking Rangers' Fantasy assets
The Rangers are a tough team to pin down, but Chris Towers tries to do it while previewing...
-
Darvish deal: What it says about Arrieta
Yu Darvish has a deal with the Cubs, which possibly reveals their thinking about a couple other...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...