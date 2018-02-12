Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Cleared for throwing program

Zimmermann (back) was cleared to resume his throwing program Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann required a nerve-block injection in his neck last September after experiencing pain but was able to make it back to the mound before the season concluded. Though it was expected that he would enjoy a relatively normal offseason, the right-handed hurler was shut down in a few weeks earlier after requiring another precautionary nerve-block injection, this time to address back pain. Now that he's back throwing again as spring training gets underway, Zimmermann doesn't look to be in much danger of missing the start of the season for health-related reasons. While his exorbitant five-year, $110 million contract gives him job security, Zimmermann's 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 rate across 160 innings last season give him little upside in the fantasy realm as he heads into his age-32 campaign.