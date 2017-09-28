Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Closes out campaign with quality start
Zimmermann gave up two runs on four hits over six innings against the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out three, walked one, and didn't factor into the decision.
Zimmermann's career has been trending negatively for the last few seasons, and this was his worst yet -- that 6.08 ERA and 1.55 WHIP are easily career worsts, and his strikeouts are way down from his prime. At least Zimmermann didn't give up a homer in this outing, leaving him with exactly 29 surrendered in 29 starts this season.
