Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Completes sim game
Zimmermann (shoulder) threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The right-hander threw his glove in the dugout after four innings against live hitters, but he later said he was just messing with reporters and that actually "everything went well." Zimmermann was recently pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment after being touched up for seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning. It sounds like he will resume his rehab assignment in the near future, making at least one more start on the farm before slotting back into the Detroit rotation.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Simulated game on tap Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Lit up in first rehab start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Set for rehab start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Needs at least two rehab starts•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will require rehab start before activation•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could throw bullpen session Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...