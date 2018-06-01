Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Completes sim game

Zimmermann (shoulder) threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander threw his glove in the dugout after four innings against live hitters, but he later said he was just messing with reporters and that actually "everything went well." Zimmermann was recently pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment after being touched up for seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning. It sounds like he will resume his rehab assignment in the near future, making at least one more start on the farm before slotting back into the Detroit rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories