Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could be activated soon

Zimmermann (neck) may bypass a rehab assignment and be activated soon, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Zimmermann would be activated to make his next major-league start sometime in the near future. The 33-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 5, and began throwing from flat ground Saturday. He appears to be making a quick recovery, and it's encouraging that he won't need any rehab appearances before returning to the Tigers.

