Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could get injection in back

Zimmermann will get an extended break around the All-Star break, during which he could get a nerve block injection in his back, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He is still listed as the confirmed starter Wednesday against the Rays, but the Tigers could then shut him down for almost two weeks before needing a fifth starter on July 24 in Kansas City. Zimmermann is not expected to need a disabled list stint.

