Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could make next start

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Zimmermann (jaw) could make his next start on schedule, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Zimmermann exited Wednesday's game in the first inning after being hit in the face by a comebacker. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative afterwards and he was able to pass concussion protocol. If Zimmermann continues to check out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he'll be able to stay on schedule and take the mound for his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Orioles.