Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could throw bullpen session Wednesday
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said that Zimmermann (shoulder) could throw a bullpen session as soon as Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann was able to throw off flat ground for the second time in four days Monday, with Gardenhire indicating the right-hander had shown marked improvement in his recovery from the shoulder injury compared to last week. With Zimmermann slated to resume mound work in the upcoming days, the Tigers anticipate that he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list to start at some point during the three-game series with the Twins that begins Monday.
