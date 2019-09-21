Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Crushed by ChiSox

Zimmermann (1-12) took the loss Friday as the Tigers were thumped 10-1 by the White Sox. He coughed up nine runs on 11 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings, though he did also struck out six.

The veteran right-hander gave up two runs in both the second and third innings before things went completely off the rails, and Eloy Jimenez's grand slam in the fourth chased Zimmermann from the game. He's now lost three straight starts and four straight decisions, with his only win of the year coming July 29, but Zimmermann will still head to the mound one more time in 2019 -- carrying a 6.85 ERA and 80:24 K:BB over 107.2 innings into Thursday's home start against the Twins.