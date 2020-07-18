Zimmermann is experiencing forearm tightness Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann missed time last season with a similar injury, so it's a bit concerning to see the issue pop up with a week remaining until Opening Day. The right-hander was scheduled to pitch Friday, but he'll be held out due to the issue. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't known, but he's set for further examination in the coming days.
