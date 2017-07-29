Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Delivers quality start Friday

Zimmermann allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out two but came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

The right-hander was on track for his seventh win of the season before Bruce Rondon melted down in the eighth inning. Quality starts have been few and far between for Zimmermann in 2017, and while his 5.69 ERA and 1.51 WHIP on the year look bad he's been even worse in July (6.23 ERA, 1.58 WHIP). Things won't get any easier for him in his next outing Wednesday on the road in Yankee Stadium.