Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Diagnosed with jaw contusion

Zimmermann was diagnosed with a right jaw contusion after being hit by a comebacker during Wednesday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann was in noticeable pain after being hit in the face by the comebacker, though he was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power. While his early diagnosis seems positive, he's still being evaluated. Expect an update once the Tigers provide more clarity on the situation.