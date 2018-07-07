Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Dominates Rangers in win

Zimmermann (4-0) picked up the win in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings while striking out a season-high 11.

The right-hander served up a leadoff homer to Shin-Soo Choo but was all but untouchable the rest of the way, throwing 67 of 96 pitches for strikes with 15 swinging strikes. Zimmermann has been outstanding since returning from the disabled list in mid-June, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 24:1 K:BB in 25 innings over four starts. He'll try to keep things rolling Wednesday in Tampa Bay.