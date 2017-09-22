Play

Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Drops to 8-13 in return from DL

Zimmermann (8-13) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters through four innings to take the loss against Minnesota on Thursday.

Zimmermann missed nearly three weeks with a neck injury, so exiting after four innings and just 69 pitches wasn't overly surprising. It's been another disappointing fantasy campaign, as the veteran righty sports a 6.19 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 for the year. Zimmermann projects to make his final start of the season against Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

