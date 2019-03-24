Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Earns Opening Day nod
The Tigers announced Sunday that Zimmermann will be the team's Opening Day starter, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann had an up-and-down spring, but his 4.52 ERA last year was his best since 2015, and manager Ron Gardenhire decided to give the veteran the honor of taking the ball in the Tigers' season opener. Zimmermann will square off against the Blue Jays, who he threw seven innings of one-run ball and picked up the win against the lone time he faced them in 2018.
