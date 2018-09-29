Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Escapes with no-decision against Brewers
Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings while striking out four.
It was a rough end to the season for the right-hander, but at least he avoided taking his ninth loss. Zimmermann made 25 starts in an injury-plagued campaign, posting a 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 111:26 K:BB in 131.1 innings, but unless the front office can find a taker for his contract, he should head into 2019 with a spot in the Detroit rotation waiting for him.
