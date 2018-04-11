Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Exits after being hit by comebacker

Zimmermann exited Wednesday's game against the Indians after being hit by a comebacker, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It was a scary moment as Zimmermann was unable to get out of the way of a 105 mph liner off the bat of Jason Kipnis. The ball appeared to strike him in the face, and he instantly went down in pain. Fortunately, Zimmermann was able to walk off the field under his own power. More should be known about the severity of the injury following the conclusion of the game. Daniel Norris came on to pitch for Zimmermann, who exited after recording just two outs.