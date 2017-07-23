Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Exits after just 3.2 innings

Zimmermann (6-8) allowed five runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out just one batter through only 3.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

There have been a few solid stretches from the veteran righty this season, but overall, Zimmermann's 5.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 are crippling fantasy marks. He's proven to be an unreliable asset since joining the Tigers and is probably best faded outside of the softest matchups. Zimmermann lines up for a daunting test against the Astros at Comerica Park in his next start.