Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Expected to return Wednesday

Zimmermann (elbow) is expected to be activated from the injured list Wednesday and start against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann completed his latest rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, allowing four runs while fanning six over 4.2 innings of work. Detroit is evidently satisfied with his progress and feels he's ready to return to the starting rotation. Zimmermann has been on the injured list since April 26 with a right UCL sprain.