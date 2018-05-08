Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Expects DL stint to be short

Zimmermann (shoulder) said he expects to be ready to start when he's first eligible to return from the disabled list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann landed on the disabled list earlier in the week with a right shoulder impingement. He received a cortisone shot Tuesday and is expected to resume throwing Thursday. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like his stay on the DL could be a short one. Zimmermann is first eligible to return May 15 against the Indians.