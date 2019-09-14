Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Falls to 1-11

Zimmermann (1-11) took the loss after giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out three over five innings Friday against the Orioles.

Zimmermann surrendered one run in the first inning followed by three runs in the fifth, and he'd depart with a 4-0 deficit. The 33-year-old has been saddled with back-to-back losses, allowing 10 runs over his last two outings (10 innings). He owns a 6.32 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 74:23 K:BB over 104 frames in 2019.