Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Fans seven in no-decision

Zimmermann yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven batters while not factoring into the decision during the loss to Texas.

It was the first time Zimmermann made it through six full innings since June 30 and actually lowered his ERA a bit from 7.23 to 7.13. After allowing a pair of runs in the first innings, the 33-year-old righty kept the Rangers fairly quiet until a two-run shot from Danny Santana in the fifth. Zimmerman will look for his second win of the year in a home outing against the Royals on Thursday.