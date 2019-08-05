Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Fans seven in no-decision
Zimmermann yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven batters while not factoring into the decision during the loss to Texas.
It was the first time Zimmermann made it through six full innings since June 30 and actually lowered his ERA a bit from 7.23 to 7.13. After allowing a pair of runs in the first innings, the 33-year-old righty kept the Rangers fairly quiet until a two-run shot from Danny Santana in the fifth. Zimmerman will look for his second win of the year in a home outing against the Royals on Thursday.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets first win of season•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Remains winless•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shelled again Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounded by Red Sox•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...