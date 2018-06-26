Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Five scoreless frames
Zimmermann tossed five scoreless innings Monday against the A's, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out three and not factoring into the decision.
He returned from a shoulder issue on June 16, but hadn't pitched since then. It was good to see him find success in this outing, as he gave up three runs in five innings in his first start off the disabled list. Despite his success, he was pulled after 79 pitches (49 strikes), so the Tigers likely intended to watch his workload closely in this game. His next start should come Sunday in Toronto.
