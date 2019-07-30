Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets first win of season

Zimmermann (1-8) got the win against the Angels on Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking none as the Tigers picked up a 7-2 victory.

It's been a rough season for Zimmermann, who was winless over his first 13 starts coming into the contest, but he finally broke through with a victory on Monday, coming two outs short of notching his first quality start since June 30. It's still been a highly forgettable campaign for the veteran right-hander, as he's sporting a 7.23 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP over 66 innings.