Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets Opening Day nod
Zimmermann will start for the Tigers on Opening Day against the Pirates, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Zimmermann is coming off a career-worst campaign that saw him struggle to a 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 103:44 K:BB across 160 innings of work. Still, new manager Ron Gardenhire is set to go with the veteran in the season opener, with Michael Fulmer likely following him.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Up and down start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Listed as Saturday's starter•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Making Grapefruit League debut Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Cleared for throwing program•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will receive nerve block injection•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....