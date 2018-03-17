Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets Opening Day nod

Zimmermann will start for the Tigers on Opening Day against the Pirates, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Zimmermann is coming off a career-worst campaign that saw him struggle to a 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 103:44 K:BB across 160 innings of work. Still, new manager Ron Gardenhire is set to go with the veteran in the season opener, with Michael Fulmer likely following him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories