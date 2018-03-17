Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets Opening Day nod

Zimmermann will start for the Tigers on Opening Day against the Pirates, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Zimmermann is coming off a career-worst campaign that saw him struggle to a 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 103:44 K:BB across 160 innings of work. Still, new manager Ron Gardenhire is set to go with the veteran in the season opener, with Michael Fulmer likely following him.